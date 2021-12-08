The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second-round seat allotment schedule for undergraduate courses. Candidates can check the allotment schedule on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the schedule, candidates can modify/delete/re-order options till December 9, 10.00 AM. The UGCET second seat allotment result 2021 will be published on December 10 after 4.00 PM.

Candidates will then be able to exercise choices from December 10 (10.00 PM) to 12 (11.59 PM). The last day to report at the colleges by Choice 1 candidates is December 16 (5.30 PM).

Here’s KCET round 2 seat allotment schedule.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shiftsfor Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The result was announced on September 20. The UGCET first seat allotment list was released on November 27.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.