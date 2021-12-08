Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the exam calendar/annual planner for the year 2022. The TNPSC annual planner can be checked at the official website tnspsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC exam calendar lists only the tentative months in which 32 recruitment exam notifications will be released over the course of 2022.

As per the calendar, the Combined Civil Services Exam II notification will be out in February. Combined Engineering Services and the Combined Civil Services exam IV notifications will be released in March. Combined Civil Services Exam I and III notifications will be out in June and August respectively.

“Please visit Commission’s website as frequently as possible for updates regarding notifications. Scheme of examination and syllabus will be made available in the Commission’s Website http://www.tnpsc.gov.in shortly,” the notice reads.

Here’s TNPSC annual planner 2022.