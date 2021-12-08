Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Exam Group IV counselling dates. Candidates who had been declared qualified for the document verification can check the schedule available on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the DV will be conducted on December 18 and 20, 2021. A total of 360 candidates will appear for the counselling round.

“The Original Certificate Verification/ Counselling will be held from 18.12.2021 & 20.12.2021 at the office of the TNPSC, TNPSC ROAD,Chennai-3. Individual intimation regarding the date and time of Original Certificate Verification/Counselling will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only. Individual intimation will not be sent to the candidates by post,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the list of shortlisted candidates.

The TNPSC Group IV written exam was conducted on September 1, 2019 and the result was declared in November 2019. The application process for the same began on June 14th, 2019 and went on until July 16th, 2019.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.