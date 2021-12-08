Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association (KPPGCA) has announced the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website www.kmatindia.com.

As per a report by NDTV, the examination was held on November 28 in a remote proctored mode for the duration of 2 hours.

Steps to download KMAT result 2021:

Visit the official website kmatindia.com On the homepage, click on the Results tab Enter Application Number, date of birth to login The KMAT result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check KMAT 2021 result.

KMAT 2021 was conducted by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association) for admission to 189+ AICTE approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka. KMAT 2021 is open to candidates from all parts of India and Abroad.