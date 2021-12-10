The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the online registration process today for online seat allocation for admission to PG courses for INIs for January 2022 batch. Eligible candidates can register for INI CET counselling 2022 on ‘My Page’ accessible by logging in using credentials at the official website aiimsexams.org.

As per the INI CET 2022 counselling schedule, candidates will be able to register and exercise the selection option for the mock round from December 10 (11.00 AM) to December 12 (5.00 PM). The INI CET mock seat allotment result will be declared on December 14.

Following the mock round, students need to exercise options for Round 1 on December 15 and 16. INI CET round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 21. Online acceptance of allotted seat, reporting and submission of documents and fee can be done between December 22 to 27.

Here’s INI CET 2022 Counselling schedule.

AIIMS has released the list of candidates provisionally eligible for online seat allocation for MD, MS, DM, MCH and MDS courses. The list can be accessed on the official website or at direct link below. The number of candidates in the list is equivalent to eight times the number of available seats in all INIs.

Here’s list of provisionally eligible candidates for Online Seat Allocation for INI-CET Jan 2022 session.

Moreover, the information brochure and other details for first round of seat allocation have been uploaded separately. Candidates are advised to go through them carefully.

The INI CET 2022 for the January session was held on November 14 (Sunday). Through INI CET 2022, admission will be given in postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.