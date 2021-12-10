Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for various posts of Lecturer under two different departments. Candidates can check the notification and apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from December 13. The closing date for the submission of online applications is January 6, 2022.

HPSC has notified over 400 vacancies of Lecturers in two different departments. Under Advt No 11/2021, 437 Lecturer (Group B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana. Under Advt No 10/2021, one post of Lecturer (Panchayati Raj) and under Advt No 9/2021, one post of Lecturer (Management And Planning) in Development and Panchayats Department.

Here’s HPSC Lecturer recruitment 2021 (Advt 11/2021) notification.

Here’s HPSC Lecturer recruitment 2021 (Advt 10/2021) notification.

Here’s HPSC Lecturer recruitment 2021 (Advt 9/2021) notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on the last date of submission of online applications. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelors and Masters degree in the relevant subject. More details in the notification.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.