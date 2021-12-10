The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 Tier 1 along with the question paper. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was held from August 13 to 24 in a computer-based test at different centres all over the country. The answer keys were released on September 2 and the result was announced on November 26, 2021.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 09.12.2021 (06:00 PM) to 07.01.2022 (06:00 PM),” reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper” Click on the final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.