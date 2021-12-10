Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Statistical Officer exam 2021. Registered applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in using their application number, date of birth and security pin.

The RPSC Statistical Officer exam 2021 will be conducted from December 18 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM at the Ajmer district head office. The Commission aims to fill up 43 SO vacancies through this recruitment.

Here’s RPSC Statistical officer admit card 2021 notice.

Steps to download RPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Admit Card for Statistical Officer 2021” under Important Links

Now click on “Get Admit Card” link Key in your application number, date of birth, exam type and security pin and submit The RPSC Statistical Officer admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RPSC Statistical Officer admit card 2021.