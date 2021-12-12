The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III). Interested candidates can apply for the posts from December 15 to January 5 (3.00 PM) at the official website apssb.nic.in.

APSSB has notified a total of 81 posts of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

Here’s APSSB Stenographer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-2 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduation/Bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Selection process

APSSB will conduct a Stage 1 stenographer proficiency test on January 29. The minimum qualifying mark is 40. Qualified candidates will then appear for the Stage 2 written test on February 6. The test will be objective type MCQ for a duration of 2 hours.

Exam fee

The APST candidates will have to pay the exam fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 for the unreserved categories.