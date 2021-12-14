Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the upcoming Computor recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Computor exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on December 19 for the duration of 2 hours (10.00 AM to 12 noon). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 250 Computor vacancies. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by the interview round.

Here’s RSMSSB Computor 2021 admit card notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB admit card 2021:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on link for Computor Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Choose exam, enter Application No and date of birth and login The RSMSSB Computor admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RSMSSB Computor admit card 2021.