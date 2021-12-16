Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) Exam (II) 2021. Candidates can download their result from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA/NA Exam (II) 2021 was conducted on November 14, 2021.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 148th Course and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2022, reads the notice.

Eligible candidates are required to register online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

The Commission has notified that the mark-sheet of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result.

