The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the answer key for the UP Police SI and ASI exams 2021 tomorrow, December 17 at 9.00 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check and download the answer key from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to submit their suggestions against the answer key, if any, till December 23 upto 9.00 PM.

The UP Police SI exam 2021 was conducted on December 4 and 5, 2021 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the ‘answer key’ link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for ASI (Clerk) posts, 358 for ASI (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police SI (Confidential). UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.