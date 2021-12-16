The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the result of the Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result merit list at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) for Assistant posts was held on September 6 (Monday). The answer keys were released on September 9.

As per TSPSC, 5885 applied for the posts of which 3968 candidates appeared for both papers. In total, 3942 candidates have been admitted to the merit list.

Here’s TSPSC Assistant result notice.

Steps to check TSPSC Assistant result:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Merit List for the posts of Sr.Asst. and Jr.Asst-cum-typist in P.V.N.R.T.V.U., and Jr.Asst. in P.J.T.S.A.U”

The TSPSC result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s the direct link to TSPSC Assistant result 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

There are 15 posts of Senior Assistant and 10 of Junior Assistant Cum Typist at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University while 102 posts of Jr Assistant at Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University on offer.