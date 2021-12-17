State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer Online Mains Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their admit card/call letter from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The date of the exam has yet not been notified. As per notification, the main examination will be conducted online and will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the objective test and candidates will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer.

Steps to download SBI PO mains admit card 2021

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SBI PO main admit card 2021.

The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2056 Probationary Officers posts.

Earlier, SBI Had released the PO Preliminary exam result. The exam was conducted on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021.

Here’s direct link to check the result.