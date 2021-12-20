The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website bseh.org.in.

Candidates can raise objections from December 20 to 24 upto 5.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 1000 per suggestion.

HTET 2021 was conducted on December 18 and 19 for the duration of 150 minutes. Applications for the exam were invited last month.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key : HTET Examination DEC-2021” Click on the answer key link — Answer Key HTET Level - 1 (PRT), Answer Key HTET Level - 2 (TGT), Answer Key HTET Level - 3 (PGT) Answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Answer Key HTET 2021 Level I (PRT)

Answer Key HTET 2021 Level II (TGT)

Answer Key HTET 2021 Level III (PGT)

HTET is the state eligibility test for teachers in Haryana. Those who clear Paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.

