The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for the upcoming Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in. Candidates will require their registration number and password to download the hall ticket.

HTET 2021 will be conducted on December 18 and 19 for the duration of 150 minutes. Applications for the exam were invited last month.

Candidates are advised to read the important instructions given in the HTET exam notice below.

Here’s HTET 2021 exam instruction notice.

Steps to download HTET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage, click on the login button Enter registration number and password to Sign In The HTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

All candidates must ensure that the admit card is printed along with a coloured photograph on it. Candidates will require to carry two copies of the admit card with the photographs on the day of the exam.

HTET is the state eligibility test for teachers in Haryana. Those who clear Paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.