Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the dates of the Bihar Police Constable PET 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Constable PET will be held from January 28, 2022, onwards. Candidates who qualified the Constable exam 2021 conducted in March are eligible to appear for the physical tests. The result was announced on December 6.

The admit cards for PET will be available for download from January 5 at the official website. The details regarding exam date, time, centre, etc will be given on the admit card.

Here’s CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET notice.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 vacancies. The Bihar Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.