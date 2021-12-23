Indian Navy has declared the result of the exams for Artificer Apprentice (AA) & Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) - February 2022 Batch. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the merit lists from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy AA and SSR exam was conducted in earlier December. The question paper comprised of two sections i.e. Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge and was of objective type.

Merit list for AA and SSR is prepared based on performance in the written examination subject to qualifying PFT. The merit list includes the Application Number, Registration No. Name and Parent’s Name of the selected candidates.

Steps to check Indian Navy SSR, AA result 2021:

Visit official website joinindiannavy.gov.in Go to ‘Current Events’ and click on link for AA/SSR Click on the download link The Indian Navy SSR merit list will appear on screen Check by searching your name/application number (Ctrl+F) Download for future reference.

Here’s direct link to Indian Navy SSR merit list 2021.

Here’s direct link to Indian Navy AA merit list 2021.

The Indian Navy had invited applications for the recruitment as sailors for AA and SSR for 500 and 2000 vacancies respectively in the February 2022 batch.