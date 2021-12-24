Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the model answer key of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC conducted the AE Civil exam 2021 on December 17 (Friday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies and Civil Engineering).

The answer keys along with the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’ have been uploaded at the APSC website. Candidates can download the claim format and raise objection, if any, along with supporting documents/papers to substantiate the claim only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by December 28.

Steps to download APSC AE answer key:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Answer Key’ section Click on the answer key link for Assistant Engineer The APSC AE answer key will appear onscreen Check and download Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Sericulture under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department. Online applications for the posts were invited in March and April last year.