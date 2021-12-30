National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in from January 1, 2022 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is January 30, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 283 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upto 5 years relaxation for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have completed bachelor of medical laboratory technology or diploma in medical laboratory technology (DMLT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.