Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Administrative Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in from January 3 to 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 posts of Junior Administrative Assistant under the Establishment of APSC.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 23 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology preferably Mechanical/ Chemical/ Electrical Engineering.

Work experience: Practical experience of two years in workshop or manufacturing concern of good standing.

Here’s APSC Junior Administrative Assistant recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2021: