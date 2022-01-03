The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the admit cards today for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET SS 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 10 as a computer-based test. The exam will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

As per the pattern, 40% of the questions shall be from all the eligible feeder broad specialty course(s) and the remaining 60% shall be from the super specialty course selected by the candidate at the time of online submission of application form

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.

Steps to download NEET-SS admit card 2021: