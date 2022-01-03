The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has released the result of the Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) today, January 3. Candidates can check their result from the official website iimcat.ac.in using their login details.

As per the notice, a total of 9 candidates have secured 100 percentile, 19 candidates have qualified the exam with 99.99 percentile, and 19 candidates with 99.98 percentile.

“CAT 2021 results have been declared at 5 pm Monday, January 03, 2022. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2021 scorecards by logging into the ‘CAT 2021 Score Card Download’ section. To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2021,” reads the notice.

IIM CAT 2021 was held on November 28 in three sessions in 158 cities for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83%.

The CAT provisional answer key was released on December 8 and objections were invited till December 11.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in Click on “login” under CAT 2021 Score Card Download Key in the login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

