Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of Computor recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam conducted on December 19, 2021 can check and download the answer key from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to raise objections from January 6 to 8, 2022 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 250 Computor vacancies.

Steps to download Computor answer key 2021

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, Go to ‘Latest Updates’ section and click on answer key link for Computor post The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Here’s the question paper.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.