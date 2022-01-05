Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) advertised by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website apssb.nic.in upto 3.00 PM today.

APSSB has notified a total of 81 posts of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

Here’s APSSB Stenographer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-2 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduation/Bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Selection Process

APSSB will conduct a Stage 1 stenographer proficiency test on January 29. The minimum qualifying mark is 40. Qualified candidates will then appear for the Stage 2 written test on February 6. The test will be objective type MCQ for a duration of 2 hours.

Exam Fee

The APST candidates will have to pay the exam fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 for the unreserved categories.

Steps to apply for APSSB recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in Go to ‘Apply’ tab and click on ‘apply online’ against Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) Register and proceed with application process Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.