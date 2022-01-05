The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II). Candidates can download their admit card from the regional websites of SSC.

The 2020 SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be held from January 9 for candidates who have qualified the Tier 1 exam. The CHSL Tier-II exam will be a descriptive paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper will be for one hour and will comprise of writing Essay/ Letter/Application/ Precis etc. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Tier-I of CHSL 2020 on October 27 last year wherein 45,429 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the Tier-II examination.

SSC CHSL 2020 is being conducted to fill up 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies.

Steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card:

  1. Visit official website ssc.nic.in
  2. Go to ‘Admit card’ section
  3. Click on the link for your region
  4. On the regional website, click on admit card link for SSC CHSL
  5. Enter Roll No. / Registration ID, date of birth and other details to login
  6. The SSC CHSL admit card will appear on screen
  7. Download and take a printout.