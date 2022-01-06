Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has notified the exam date for the Laboratory Technician Recruitment Exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC Lab Technician Exam 2021 will be held on February 6 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will be held in written pen and paper mode in exam centres of all districts of Odisha.

The admit cards will be released on the official website 15 days before the date of the exam i.e. from January 23. Candidates will be able to download using their User ID and password.

Here’s OSSSC Lab Technician exam 2022 notice.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1000 District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on a contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.