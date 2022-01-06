West Bengal Civil Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the revised answer key of the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) exam 2021 today, January 6. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

“Two marks for the question is awarded to all the candidates irrespective of attempt,” reads the notice.

WBPSC AE exam 2021 was held on November 28 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam was held in an OMR-based multiple-type objective mode. The final answer key has been released for both Group A and B.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “FINAL ANSWER KEY ( REVISED) FOR ASSTT. ENGINEER ELCTRICAL/MECHANICAL ,2020 [ADVT. NO. 03/2020]” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the final answer key.

WBPSC is conducting the recruitment drive under Advt 03/2020 for 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering. Online applications were invited in January and February last year.

