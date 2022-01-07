The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has postponed the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2021) exam amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can check the notice at the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The KVPY 2021 aptitude test was scheduled to be held on January 9 both in Hindi and English at different centers across the country. The entrance examination is conducted for bachelor, master and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science.

“Due to the emerging unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, and the subsequent restrictions and weekend curfew in many states, the KVPY-Aptitude Test 2021 to be held on 9th January 2022, is postponed in the larger interest of the students. Please check KVPY website regularly for further updates,” the Institute said.

The KVPY admit card was released earlier in December. It is not yet clear if the admit cards issued will remain valid.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.