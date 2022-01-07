Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the tentative answer keys of Polytechnic Lecturer exams 2021. Candidates can view and download the tentative answer keys with the master question paper in PDF Format from the official website trb.tn.nic.in using their login details.

The TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer exam was conducted from December 8 to 13. The Board had released the response sheets and question papers on December 14.

To view and download the answer key and master question paper, candidates have to use their Registration Number, date of birth, exam date and batch details to login. Read the notice given below carefully.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key through online mode till January 10 (5.30 PM). No other way of submission will be accepted.

“The candidates are instructed to submit their objection or representation regarding the key only against master question paper only. (i.e., Question Number and options) published in the TRB website. For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard reference books will not be entertained by TRB,” the notice said.

Here’s TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer answer key notice.

Steps to download TN TRB Lecturer answer key:

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges for the year 2017-18”

Now click on the link ‘Tentative Key and Objection Tracker’ Enter Registration Number, date of birth, exam date and batch details and submit

The TN TRB Lecturer answer key will appear on screen Download and check Match responses to the answer key to calculate probable result Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

Here’s direct link to download TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer answer key.

The Tamil Nadu TRB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1060 vacancies for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non-Engineering) for the year 2017-18. Applications were invited in 2019.