The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenotypist. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till February 5, 5.00 PM. The application fee can be paid till February 8.

PSSSB has notified 312 vacancies for the post of Stenotypist and 22 posts of Junior Scale Stenotypist. The pay scale for Stenotypist is Rs 21,700 and for Junior Scale Stenotypist is Rs 29,200.

Here’s PSSSB Steno recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university and must have passed matriculation with Punjabi as one of the subject or its equivalent level.

Selection process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for a computer skill test and document verification.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for PSSSB recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on apply link for Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer against Advt. No. 01/2022

Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for PSSSB Steno recruitment 2022.