Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 23 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. UCEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The examination is conducted for the duration of 3 hours.

Steps to download UCEED admit card 2022:

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ On the homepage, go to ‘Candidate Portal’ – ‘Login’ Enter registered email ID and password to login Click on the UCEED admit card link to download

Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UCEED 2022 admit card.

Following the exam, IIT Bombay will release the UCEED provisional answer key on January 25. The UCEED results will be declared on March 10.