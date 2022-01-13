State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers

The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Chief Manager (Company Secretary), 6 for Manager (SME Products), and 7 for Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Manager (SME Products)/Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) is 35 years, whereas 45 years is for Chief Manager (Company Secretary post.

Educational Qualification:

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Other desirable qualifications are LLB, CA, ICWA, FRM.

Manager (SME Products): Full time MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE/BTech. The Institutes should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC.

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt).

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SBI SCO recruitment 2021:

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on “APPLY ONLINE” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank’s website.