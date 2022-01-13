The Railway Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala has invited online applications from eligible candidates for engagement of Apprentice Trainees at its Technical Training Centre. Candidates can register their applications online on the proscribed proforma at the official website rcf.indianrailways.gov.in till January 31.

RCF Kapurthala has notified a total of 56 vacancies of apprentices in different trades.

Here’s RCF Kapurthala Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 20.12.2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in the case of SC/ST candidates and 03 years in case of OBC candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

Selection process

Selection will be on the basis of a merit list of candidates prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% of aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

Application fee

Candidates (except SC/ST/Women/PWD) have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 through online mode only.

Steps to apply for RCF Kapurthala Apprentice recruitment 2022:

Visit official website rcf.indianrailways.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Online Application for Act Apprentice for the year 2021-2022’ Go to User Registration and complete registration Login using credentials and apply for the Apprentice trade Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RCF Kapurthala Apprentice recruitment 2022.