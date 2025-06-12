The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the online examination hall tickets for the Specialist Officers (2025-26) posts on the official website unionbankofindia.co.in. The exam will be conducted on June 22, 2025, for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The question paper will be bilingual and will consist of 150 questions of 225 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 Assistant Manager vacancies, 250 in the Credit discipline and 250 in IT.

Steps to download SO admit card 2025

Visit the official website: www.unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the “Careers/Recruitment” tab Click on the Specialist Officers 2025-26 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

