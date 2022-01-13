Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 174 vacancies of Field Assistant today, January 13. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till February 2, 2022.

“Applications are invited only through online mode up to 02.02.2022 for recruitment to the post of Field Assistant in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service,” reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 32 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Plus-two Examination. The applicants should possess certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology Course (one year duration course) undergone in any institution recognized by the Director of Medical Education and must have a good physique, good vision and capacity to do outdoor work.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH)/DW category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from other category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” against Field Assistant post Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s). There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.