Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has deferred the examination for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021 today, January 13. The exam was scheduled to e conducted on January 23 which has been deferred due to unavoidable reasons.

The exam will now be conducted on April 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the notification available on Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 will be conducted for recruitment to 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online application process commenced on August 13 and concluded on September 13.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 28 to January 31, 2022 in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.