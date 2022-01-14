Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in from January 19 onwards.

The last date to fill up the application form and pay the fee is February 8 (5.00 PM) and February 9, respectively. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 110 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 30 years as on August 1, 2021. There is not upper age limit.

Educational Qualification: A post graduate qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject and as per the TEQ regulations. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.