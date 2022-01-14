The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed the joint Competitive Examinations for the posts of Junior Engineer and Analyst. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

In its notices, the Commission said it decided to defer the exams in view of the unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

PPSC was scheduled to conduct the joint competitive exam for JE Civil/ Section Officer (Civil)/ Junior Engineer (Public Health) for a total of 585 posts on January 23. While the exam for 10 posts of Analyst was due on January 30.

The new date of the examination will be intimated in due course, PPSC said.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all updates.