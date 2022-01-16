Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of CBT exams held for the post of Laboratory Assistant, Library Assistant and Works Supervisor. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB exams were held as a computer-based test from November 8 to 12 along with other exams for Advertisement Notification Nos. 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 02 of 2021. The answer keys were released on November 12.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Here’s JKSSB CBT result 2021 merit list.