The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in till January 2, 2022 upto 11:50 PM.

The last date of successful fee transaction is January 3, 2022.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022 in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and 3:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

Candidates may check more details in the notification given below:

Here’s direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/General-EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from OBC (non-creamy layer). Applicants from SC/ST/third gender will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. Applicants from PwD category are exempted from the payment of the fee.

Steps to register for UGC NET June 2021

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Fill Registration Form” Register yourself and proceed with application form Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for CSIR UGC NET June 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.