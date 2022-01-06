The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Fireman/AFO exam 2021 will be held on January 29. The Fireman exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and the AFO exam from 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts.

Here’s RSMSSB Fireman exam 2021 notice.

The recruitment exam will consist of a total of 220 marks, of which the written exam will consist 70 marks and the Physical and Experimental exam will consist 150 marks. The applicants from unreserved category and reserved category are required to score 33% and 28%, respectively to appear for the physical and experimental test.

The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October this year.