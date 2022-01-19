The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Health Worker (Female) Main exam was scheduled to be held on February 6. However, the Commission said it has decided to postpone the exam in view of rising Covid-19 cases and the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Fresh dates for the recruitment exam will be announced at a later date, UPSSSC said. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.