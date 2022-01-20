Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Village Health Nurse (for Differently Abled Persons Category only). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till February 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 39 Village Health Nurse vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit for SC/ST/SCA/ BC / BCM / MBC and DNC category candidate is 59 years.

Educational Qualification: ANM qualification from Government or Government approved private Auxiliary Nurse Midwife school which is recognized by Indian Nursing Council. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 300.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” against Village Health Nurse (for Differently Abled Persons Category only) Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.