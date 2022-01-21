The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of the Jr Statistical Assistant exam under Advt 04/2020. Candidates can check the results online at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Junior Statistical Assistant exam 2021 was held from December 7 to 11 for posts advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Steps to check JKSSB result 2021:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Jr Statistical Assistant The JKSSB Jr Statistical Assistant result merit list will appear on screen Download and check result by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to JKSSB Jr Statistical Assistant result 2021.

“Mere figuring in the result/ score sheet shall not entitle a candidate to be called for document verification or appear in the Select List and that he/she has to fulfill other eligibility conditions as laid down and decision of the Board in this regard shall be final,” the result notice reads.