The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the result of the NEET PG 2021 counselling round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow. Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment results at the official website mcc.nic.in. The online registration for NEET-PG 2021 counselling was conducted from January 12 to 18.

NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from January 23 to 28.

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 counselling Information Bulletin.

Through NEET PG online counseling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled in AIQ category. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The NEET PG counselling schedule further includes dates for the remaining 3 rounds.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule.