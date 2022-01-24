Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the results of Class 10, 12 Term 1 board exams today, January 24. As per a media reports, a CBSE Official has confirmed that the result will not be declared today. However, students can expect the result in coming days.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, the result is most likely to be released in first week of February. “We are expecting results to be released either by end of January but most likely by first week of February.”

Once released, students will be able to check their result by visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Term 1 examinations were conducted in the month of November and December 2021.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the sample question papers for Term II Examination of Classes 10 and 12 for the session 2021-22. Students can download the CBSE Term 2 sample papers from the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Direct links to CBSE Term 2 sample paper:

Sample Papers Class X:

https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html

Sample Papers Class XII:

https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2021-22.html