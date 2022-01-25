Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the exam date for the post of Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub-Services. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC AE exam 2022 will be held on May 14 and 15 at 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad (Telangana). The exam will be held in a single session (9.00 AM to 12 noon) on May 14 and in two sessions (9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM) on May 15.

The exam hall tickets will be hosted on the Commission’s website one week before the date of examination i.e. May 7.

The APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 190 AE posts in various Engineering Sub Services.

The selection to the post shall be done on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode conducted by the Commission.

Here’s APPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2022 notice.