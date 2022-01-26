SBI PO mains result 2021 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download the result from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The main examination was conducted on January 2, 2022. The shortlisted applicants will now have to appear for Phase-III (Interview round). Further details will be advised to the selected candidates by SMS/ email separately, reads the notice.
The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2056 Probationary Officers posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website sbi.co.in
- On the homepage, click on “Main Examination Result” under RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.