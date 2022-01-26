MPSC Group C exam 2021 application deadline soon; apply for 900 posts at mpsconline.nic.in
MPSC will end the online application window soon for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination 2021.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will end the online application window soon for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till January 31.
The MPSC Group C preliminary exam 2021 will be held on April 3, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021.
Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in August and September 2022.
Here’s MPSC Group C Services Exam 2021 recruitment notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 18-38 years as on April 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Refer to the notification for all details.
Selection process
MPSC will shortlist applicants for personal interviews. If the number of applications is too many, the Commission may conduct a screening test.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay Rs 395 as an application fee. The amount is relaxed for unreserved.
Steps to apply for MPSC Group C recruitment 2021:
- Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in
- Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile
- Login using credentials and apply for the desired post
- Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee
- Submit form and download a copy
- Take a printout for future reference.